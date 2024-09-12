GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association formed

Published - September 12, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Three retired principals were felicitated at the inauguration of Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association in Manipal on Wednesday. 

Three retired principals were felicitated at the inauguration of Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association in Manipal on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi District Aided and Unaided PU College Principals’ Association came into being on Wednesday.

The newly formed association aims to foster collaboration between PU institutions in Udupi, promoting academic excellence and knowledge-sharing among educators. The initiative is expected to enhance the quality of education and ensure continued progress in the district’s academic standards, a release from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said.

At the inaugural programme of the association at T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipal, on Wednesday, 18 top ranked students with three retired principals were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Kumra, director of TAPMI, said that integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education presents exciting opportunities, allowing for personalised learning experiences and enhanced student engagement. “By embracing AI technologies, we can better prepare students for the future, where digital literacy and adaptability will be essential,” he said.

Chief Operating Officer of MAHE N.S. Raviraja also spoke.

September 12, 2024

