The Udupi district administration on Friday, directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address concerns raised by the public during the four-laning of National Highway 169, including construction of retaining walls and service roads, at Sanoor near Karkala.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar led a team of officials to go through issues raised by the residents of Sanoor and surrounding areas. Ms. Vidyakumari directed NHAI to immediately construct a retaining wall in front of Sanoor Yuvaka Mandala building where a 220 kV high tension tower and two overhead water tanks of 50,000 litre capacity each were under the threat of collapse owing to hill-cutting.

Mr. Kumar meanwhile asked the NHAI to construct service roads between Karkala Pulkeri Junction and Sanoor, a distance of about 2 km. He also sought earth filling at the PU College Road embankment while the DC told NHAI to ensure power lines along this road do not dangle dangerously. She also told the NHAI to immediately reconstruct four bus shelters on the stretch for the benefit of passengers.