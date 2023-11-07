Udupi Deputy Commissioner asks people to use only green fire crackers

November 07, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Tuesday asked people to use green fire crackers having green colour logo and QR code on them.

Urging people to celebrate the festival in an environment-friendly manner, the Deputy Commissioner said in a statement that as per a Supreme Court order only green fire crackers can be used. People will be allowed to use fire crackers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. during the festival from November 12 to 15.

The district administration will allow only green fire crackers to be sold.

She said that those who burst fire crackers should ensure that children, senior citizens, animals and birds are not disturbed during the celebration.

No fire crackers should be burst near hospitals and education institutes and in their premises.

The Deputy Commissioner said that tahsildars and officials of local bodies should inspect the stocks of fire cracker dealers and traders to ensure that only green ones are sold. If they would have stocked crackers other than the green ones the stocks should be seized and legal action should be taken against the traders and dealers concerned.

She said that traders who set up temporary stalls to sell the crackers should follow the guidelines mentioned in the licence issued and take all precautionary safety measures.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the officials to organise programmes to create awareness among people to celebrate the festival in environment friendly way. Handouts should be distributed to people at bus stands, railway stations and malls to create awareness.

She asked officials of the Commercial Taxes Department to keep a vigil at checkposts to prevent transportation of banned fire crackers to the district from other States.

The local bodies should take steps for the cleaning and scientific disposal of waste generated during the celebration, Ms. Vidyakumari said.

Meanwhile, many shops across Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have begun selling lanterns of different types for Deepavali. Earthen diyas have also been kept for sale.

