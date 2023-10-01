Udupi Deputy Commissioner asks lorry, tempo owners to end strike

October 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The indefinite strike by the Udupi Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association opposing the seizure of their vehicles by the district administration for transporting construction materials without licence entered the fifth day on Sunday.

The owners of many lorries and mini-goods vehicles are protesting by parking their vehicles along the flanks of the National Highway 66 since Wednesday last.

At a meeting with the office-bearers of the association in Udupi on Sunday, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari urged the owners to withdraw their protest. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and K. Arun, Superintendent of Police of Udupi, also took part in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, sources said the owners were likely to meet at Kota or Brahmavara on Monday and take a decision either on ending their protest or continuing it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT