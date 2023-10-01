HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi Deputy Commissioner asks lorry, tempo owners to end strike

October 01, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The indefinite strike by the Udupi Lorry and Tempo Owners’ Association opposing the seizure of their vehicles by the district administration for transporting construction materials without licence entered the fifth day on Sunday.

The owners of many lorries and mini-goods vehicles are protesting by parking their vehicles along the flanks of the National Highway 66 since Wednesday last.

At a meeting with the office-bearers of the association in Udupi on Sunday, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari urged the owners to withdraw their protest. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and K. Arun, Superintendent of Police of Udupi, also took part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources said the owners were likely to meet at Kota or Brahmavara on Monday and take a decision either on ending their protest or continuing it.

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.