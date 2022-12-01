Udupi DC stresses on early detection of AIDS

December 01, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

While emphasising on precautions to be taken against getting infected by AIDS, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Thursday said it was important to get tested early to prevent the spread of AIDS.

Speaking at the World AIDS Day programme organised by the district administration in association with other organisations and educational institutions, Mr. Rao said more number of tests than the prescribed target were being done in Udupi district, which has less AIDS positivity rate. Mr. Rao called upon doctors, nurses, and other medical staff to remove misconceptions and doubts among people about AIDS. People can call 1097 for clarifications, he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa also spoke. Udupi District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Sharmila and District Surgeon Madhusudhan Nayak were present.

Earlier, an AIDS awareness jatha was taken out from Board High School to Udupi Town Hall. A puppet show was staged.

Mr. Rao, earlier, released posters for the Japanese Encephalitis vaccination drive for those aged between 1 and 15, which commences across the State from December 5.