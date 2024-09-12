GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi DC gives final call to ineligible persons to surrender BPL ration cards

85% of households in the district holding BPL cards is something unimaginable, says K. Vidyakumari

Published - September 12, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari. | Photo Credit: file photo

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Wednesday said a final chance was being given to ineligible persons holding below poverty line (BPL) ration cards in the district to surrender such cards immediately, failing which a hefty fine will be imposed for the period they were in possession of the cards.

The DC told reporters at Manipal that about 85% of the total households in the district were in possession of BPL cards, which was something unimaginable. At the most, 20-25% households could be real BPL families given the socio-economic conditions in the district. There were many instances of several families not utilising their cards to get foodgrains at fair price shops for more than six months. This clearly exhibits ineligible persons holding BPL cards.

Ms. Vidyakumari said: ‘‘The district administration is giving another chance for ineligible cardholders to surrender their BPL cards without attracting fine; but later, action will be taken as per law and cases will be booked against such people.’’

She said officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department will soon launch a massive drive to identify ineligible BPL beneficiaries who hid their financial status to get the cards. Government employees, four-wheeler owners etc. were not eligible for BPL cards.

Responding to queries on the poor condition of roads in the district, particularly in rural areas, Ms. Vidyakumari said the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department was asked to take up restoration works once the rains abate. While the district expects a special fund of ₹235 crore from the State government for this exercise, the administration has arranged ₹3.5 crore for immediate needs from the NDRF.

