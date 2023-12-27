Udupi DC directs KIADB to hasten land acquisition process for identified industrial areas

December 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Wednesday directed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to complete land acquisition process for various industrial areas proposed in the district and allot land for industries.

Chairing a review meeting of the industrial sector at Rajatadri, the district office complex in Manipal, Ms. Vidyakumari said industries should be encouraged by providing required basic infrastructure, including land, roads, and other facilities.

She said 113.59 acres of land was identified for industries at Shivapura and Kerebettu villages in Hebri taluk, 50.42 acres in Nitte Village, Karkala taluk, 101.19 acres in Uppoor, Brahmavara taluk, and 576.45 acres for the Udupi Power Corporation Ltd.

The acquisition should be hastened and lands be allotted at the earliest, she said.

The DC said entrepreneurs should utilise the already allotted land for the identified purpose. New industries should commence functioning with the stipulated time, she said.

She asked KIADB to issue show cause notices to allottees who were yet to commence operations as to why the allotted land should not be withdrawn.

Ms. Vidyakumari said all D group jobs in small and medium scale industries should be reserved for local residents as per the Sarojini Mahishi Committee report. However, only 91% of such jobs were given to local residents, she said asking the departments concerned to ensure complete compliance to the rule.

The DC also told officials to hasten identification of lands for the sculpture and furniture clusters in Karkala taluk thereby speeding up setting up the clusters.

She told MESCOM officials to undertake upgrading infrastructure on priority basis to provide unhindered power supply to industries in the district.

There should be better coordination between the Industries Department and the Customs Department to encourage export of products from the district, the DC said.

