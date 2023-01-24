Udupi DC, Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO selected for State-level SVEEP award

January 24, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Rama Marathi, Technical Programmer from the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, are among the 27 government officials selected for the State-level awards for activities undertaken as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP).

The awards will be given during the National Voters’ Day programme to be held at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on January 25.

In a letter dated January 23, P.S. Vastrad, State SVEEP Nodal Officer, asked the District Electoral Officers to send the awardees for the function on January 25.