HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Udupi DC, Dakshina Kannada ZP CEO selected for State-level SVEEP award

January 24, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and Rama Marathi, Technical Programmer from the office of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, are among the 27 government officials selected for the State-level awards for activities undertaken as part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP).

The awards will be given during the National Voters’ Day programme to be held at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on January 25.

In a letter dated January 23, P.S. Vastrad, State SVEEP Nodal Officer, asked the District Electoral Officers to send the awardees for the function on January 25.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.