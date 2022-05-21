Udupi DC bans sand extraction from rivers in CRZ

May 21, 2022 19:33 IST

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Saturday ordered a complete ban on sand extraction from rivers in coastal regulation zones (CRZ) pursuant to an order by the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) and directed permit holders to clear boats, other equipment, and sand transporting vehicles from the respective places.

In an official release, Mr. Rao said in all 161 temporary permits were issued for sand extraction in CRZ rivers in the district during 2021-22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The validity of the no-objection certificate in respect of 39 temporary permits to extract sand from four sand bars of Kundapur taluk, issued by the Karnataka Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA), expired on March 29 itself. They have already been withheld, the DC said.

As many as 122 permits issued to extract sand from 19 sand bars in Brahmavar and Udupi taluks were in vogue till August 22. However, the district sand monitoring committee has acted upon the May 18 judgment of the NGT and has asked the mines and geology department to withhold the permits through Integrated Lease Management System, Mr. Rao said.

Thus, sand extraction activity in CRZ rivers and CRZ sand transportation across the district has ben prohibited, the DC said, adding boats and vehicles have to be removed immediately from the respective places by permit holders.