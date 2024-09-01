ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi DC bans entry of people to four islands

Published - September 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari banned the entry of people to four islands to control illegal activities.

The islands are Bhadragada, Middle (Kote), Madtigudda and Mattupar. In addition, entry of people to St. Mary’s Island has been banned from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. No activities should be conducted on the island during this period, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the entry of people to four islands has been banned also in view of maintaining law and order and safety of people. An order to this effect has been issued.

CONNECT WITH US