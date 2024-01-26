Udupi DC asks homestay owners to register with Tourism Department

January 26, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stating that Udupi district had 260 registered homestays, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has asked those owners who have not yet registered their homestays to register with the Tourism Department to avoid any legal action in the future.

She was speaking at a tourism promoters’ and stakeholders’ conclave organised jointly by Udupi district administration, Tourism Department and the Association of Coastal Tourism (ACT) at Moolur, Kaup taluk on Thursday, January 25.

She said when the district administration asked homestay owners in the district to register their properties with the Tourism Department four months ago, 62 of them registered and their operation was legalised.

‘’I have been receiving a lot of complaints from some parts of the district where local villagers come to my office in groups and complain about illegal activities. Such entities cannot be allowed to continue,’’ she said.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, said that local people should be taken into confidence before starting any tourism activities.

Manohar Shetty, president of the Association of Coastal Tourism, said that having proper connectivity (road) lighting, parking facility among others played a pivotal role in attracting tourists to destinations.

