ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi DC asks homestay owners to register with Tourism Department

January 26, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

When the district administration asked homestay owners in the district to register their properties with the department four months ago, 62 of them registered and their operation was legalised, says the DC

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that Udupi district had 260 registered homestays, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has asked those owners who have not yet registered their homestays to register with the Tourism Department to avoid any legal action in the future.

She was speaking at a tourism promoters’ and stakeholders’ conclave organised jointly by Udupi district administration, Tourism Department and the Association of Coastal Tourism (ACT) at Moolur, Kaup taluk on Thursday, January 25.

She said when the district administration asked homestay owners in the district to register their properties with the Tourism Department four months ago, 62 of them registered and their operation was legalised.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’I have been receiving a lot of complaints from some parts of the district where local villagers come to my office in groups and complain about illegal activities. Such entities cannot be allowed to continue,’’ she said.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, said that local people should be taken into confidence before starting any tourism activities.

Manohar Shetty, president of the Association of Coastal Tourism, said that having proper connectivity (road) lighting, parking facility among others played a pivotal role in attracting tourists to destinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US