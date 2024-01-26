GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi DC asks homestay owners to register with Tourism Department

When the district administration asked homestay owners in the district to register their properties with the department four months ago, 62 of them registered and their operation was legalised, says the DC

January 26, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that Udupi district had 260 registered homestays, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari has asked those owners who have not yet registered their homestays to register with the Tourism Department to avoid any legal action in the future.

She was speaking at a tourism promoters’ and stakeholders’ conclave organised jointly by Udupi district administration, Tourism Department and the Association of Coastal Tourism (ACT) at Moolur, Kaup taluk on Thursday, January 25.

She said when the district administration asked homestay owners in the district to register their properties with the Tourism Department four months ago, 62 of them registered and their operation was legalised.

‘’I have been receiving a lot of complaints from some parts of the district where local villagers come to my office in groups and complain about illegal activities. Such entities cannot be allowed to continue,’’ she said.

Gururaj Gantihole, Byndoor MLA, said that local people should be taken into confidence before starting any tourism activities.

Manohar Shetty, president of the Association of Coastal Tourism, said that having proper connectivity (road) lighting, parking facility among others played a pivotal role in attracting tourists to destinations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.