ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi court sentences theft accused to 5 years in jail

February 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Udupi, S. Shakunthala sentenced 34-year-old Suresh Naik to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for trespassing into a house in the night and stealing gold ornaments, silver articles, and cash. Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to the charge sheet, Suresh Naik trespassed into the house of Babu Acharya in Shivally village of Udupi taluk on November 17 and made away with gold ornaments, silver articles, an original land document, and ₹400.

The police arrested Suresh Naik and he took the police to the land of one Srikar Kamath where he had hid the stolen goods. Police Inspector Pramod Kumar investigated the case and filed the charge sheet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CJM sentenced Suresh Naik for offences punishable under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code. In default of payment of fine, he will undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of six months or till payment

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US