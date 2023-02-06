Udupi court sentences theft accused to 5 years in jail

February 06, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Principal Senior Civil Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Udupi, S. Shakunthala sentenced 34-year-old Suresh Naik to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for trespassing into a house in the night and stealing gold ornaments, silver articles, and cash. Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to the charge sheet, Suresh Naik trespassed into the house of Babu Acharya in Shivally village of Udupi taluk on November 17 and made away with gold ornaments, silver articles, an original land document, and ₹400.

The police arrested Suresh Naik and he took the police to the land of one Srikar Kamath where he had hid the stolen goods. Police Inspector Pramod Kumar investigated the case and filed the charge sheet.

The CJM sentenced Suresh Naik for offences punishable under Sections 380 and 457 of Indian Penal Code. In default of payment of fine, he will undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of six months or till payment