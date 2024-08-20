GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi court cancels bail granted to man accused in cheating case

Published - August 20, 2024 06:00 am IST - MANGLAURU

The Hindu Bureau

The II Additional District and Sessions Judge, Udupi, Srinivasa Suvarna, has cancelled the bail granted to Nagesh Poojary, 31, an accused in a ₹2.5 crore cheating case.

The case was filed by Dubai-based Fortune Group of Hotels managed by Kundapur-based hotelier Varkady Praveen Kumar Shetty.

In his recent order upholding an appeal by the government, the judge said he had set aside the order of the trial court on August 24, 2023, in crime No. 95/2023 in the Brahmavar police station. “Bail granted to the respondent by the trial court stands cancelled,” the judge said.

Poojary, an employee in the Fortune Group of Hotels, was accused of misappropriating ₹2.5 crore from the hotel. Poojary’s application before the High Court for quashing of an FIR was rejected and the Udupi District Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.

Poojary voluntarily appeared before the I Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Udupi during the sitting in Brahmavar, on August 24, 2023, and obtained bail without disclosing about the orders of the HC and the district court. The government filed a criminal revision petition questioning the August 24, 2023, bail order.

