Udupi Congress holds padayatra to mark 75 years of independence

Udupi District Congress Committee along with Udupi Block Congress Committee organised a padayatra to mark 75 years of independence, from Kananrpady Temple in Kinnimulky to Indrali in Udupi on Saturday.

The padayatra moved via Jodukatte, Kavi Muddana Marga, Service and City Bus Stands, and Kadiyali before reaching Indrali.

Addressing party cadre, Manjunatha Bhandary, MLC, said hoisting the national flag during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was everyone’s bounden duty and one had to do it voluntarily. The Constitution has guaranteed fundamental rights to the residents, including freedom of expression. One could speak for justice and protest for injustice, he noted.

Congress leader Veronica Cornelio said every citizen of the country should know the history and freedom struggle of the country. They should also know how the country was developed through successive leaders.

The former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, DCC president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, and others were present.

Apolitical rally in Mangaluru

Meanwhile, the Congress in Mangaluru would organise an apolitical padayatra to commemorate 75 years of independence, in Mangaluru on August 10 at 10 a.m., said former MLA J.R. Lobo.

He told reporters here the padayatra would commence from Pandeshwara after garlanding the bust of Jawaharlal Nehru and reach Lal Bagh Circle via A.B. Shetty Circle, Kodialbail, PVS, and Mahatma Gandhi Road.