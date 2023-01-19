ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kerala Dept. of Fisheries and fishermen sign pact to build 10 advanced fishing vessels

January 19, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The vessels will be equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems including GPS, automatic identification system, distress alert transmitter, fish finder and magnetic compass

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the Kerala Department of Fisheries and five fishermen SHG societies from Kerala signed a tripartite agreement in Kochi on January 19 for construction of ten deep-sea tuna long liner cum gill netter fishing vessels. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the Kerala Department of Fisheries and five fishermen Self Help Group societies from Kerala have signed a tripartite agreement for construction of ten deep-sea tuna long liner cum gill netter fishing vessels. The order value is about ₹14 crore.

UCSL at Malpe in Udupi is a fully owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Adeela Abdulla, Director of Fisheries, Kerala, Harikumar A.A., CEO of UCSL and five fishermen belonging to various Self Help Groups in Kerala signed the agreement at an event held at Cochin Shipyard Limited on Thursday, January 19, a release said.

The vessels are designed as per the standard design for deep sea fishing vessel under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The vessels will be equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems including GPS, automatic identification system, distress alert transmitter, fish finder and magnetic compass. Each vessel will be 22.7 m long and 6.4 m wide. The vessel can achieve a maximum speed of eight knots while it has a capacity of 12 persons.

The vessel will be equipped with fishing gears such as long liner winch and gillnet hauler. These vessels are built to provide safe and sturdy vessels in the water to enhance productivity, safety and livelihood of the fishermen community, the release added.

