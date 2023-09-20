Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd. gears up to manufacture vessels for short-sea shipping

September 20, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

With confirmed orders to manufacture and supply six 3,800-tonne vessels to Wilson ASA, Norway, and eight more expected from the same company on timely delivery of first two vessels, the Udupi Cochin Shipyard is geared up for short-sea shipping vessels, said its CEO A. Harikumar.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of launching Udupi CSL’s first tug to Adani Harbour Services Ltd., at Malpe near Udupi on Wednesday, Mr. Harikumar said the company is expected to deliver the first vessel to Wilson ASA in December 2024 and then one vessel every three months.

He said, “Now we have firm orders for six vessels. If we do good, for the next 20 years we need only Wilson to take Udupi industrially and technically forward.”

The largest short-sea operator in Europe, Wilson is on a fleet modernisation spree while Udupi CSL is offering vessels at competitive prices and strict delivery schedule.

On Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana vessels that cost around ₹1.5 crore, Mr. Harkumar said the first order was delivered to Andhra Pradesh, followed by six from Kerala. Another eight vessels for Kerala are ready; but could not be tested because of monsoon. “I expect vessel orders from Karnataka soon, because we paint the vessels in Karnataka colours,” he said.

The CEO said Udupi CSL is being competitive by offering attractive pricing and matching international delivery schedule. The tug was delivered to Adani Harbours within six months. Other than the propulsion system, every component in vessels manufactured at Udupi CSL are indigenous. The company is approved by the Indian Navy to supply vessels of non-weapon platform and the Indian Coast Guard for patrolling vessels.

The company manufactures vessels on the design and specifications given by IIT-Kharagpur, MPEDA and other central agencies. Models are tested at IIT-Kharagpur while high quality steel is used for their body, Mr. Harikumar said.

