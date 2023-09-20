HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi-Cochin Shipyard launches 62-tonne bollard pull tug

The shipyard has confirmed orders for six short-sea shipping vessels from Norway and two more tugs

September 20, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The 62-tonne bollard pull tug at Malpe near Udupi.

The 62-tonne bollard pull tug at Malpe near Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 62-tonne bollard pull tug at Malpe near Udupi.

The 62-tonne bollard pull tug at Malpe near Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Reviving the ship building industry in coastal Karnataka, the Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd., a central public sector undertaking, delivered a 62-tonne bollard pull tug for Ocean Sparkle Ltd., a Adani Group company, at Malpe near Udupi.

The tug is the first to be manufactured and delivered after CSL took over the shipyard from Tebma in September 2020.

With over 100 tugs, Adani Harbour Services Ltd., and Ocean Sparkle Ltd., are the largest tug owners and operators in India. Ritu Sanjay Kumar Kewalramani, wife Adani Harbour Services CEO Sanjay Kumar Kewalramani did the naming and launching of the vessel in the presence of CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu S. Nair, Director (Technical) Bejoy Bhaskar, Udupi CSL CEO A. Harikumar, Deputy Commissioner K. VidyaKumari, Coastal Security Police SP Anshu Kumar and others.

The 62T bollard pull Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs are primarily intended for Harbour Towing and Ship Assist with Firefighting in water and Coastal Towing as secondary roles. The vessel is 33 m long, 11.9 m wide and has 5.4 m draft with 500 tonne gross tonnage. It accommodates up to 12 crew members and has guaranteed speed of 12.5 knot.

Built under Indian Flag, its static bollard pull ahead is 62 tonnes. The tug is also the first to be built under Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) of Government of India for standardising Tugs operating in India and an achievement under Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme, said Udupi CSL.

The company has also contracted two 70-tonne bollard pull tugs for Polestar Maritime Limited and six 3,800 TDW future proof dry cargo vessels for Wilson ASA, Norway. Deep Sea Fishing Boats for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) are also under construction at the yard.

Udupi CSL employs 450 personnel, 60% of them being direct employees from Karnataka and is expected to employ 800 personnel by next year. With new projects in hand, the company supports ancillary industries in the region.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.