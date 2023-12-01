Udupi Cochin Shipyard delivers the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug to Adani Group

December 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), delivered the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug to Ocean Sparkle Limited of Adani Group on Thursday, November 30, in Malpe.

Adani Harbour Services and Ocean Sparkle are the largest tug operators in India with around 100 tugs. The shipyard launched the tug on September 20, after which the vessel underwent extensive speed trials and other mandatory tests before being handed over to the customer.

The 62 T Bollard Pull Tug is the first tug built in India under the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) of the Shipping Ministry to promote the indigenous shipbuilding industry and standardise tugs in Indian ports. UCSL, in a release, said the delivery is a milestone achievement under Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives. CSL and Adani Group have also entered into an MoU to develop Green Tugs as part of the Green Tug Transition Programme initiated by Shipping Ministry.

Adani Harbour Services Limited and Ocean Sparkle Limited CEO Sanjay Kumar Kewalramani and UCSL CEO A. Harikumar signed the Protocol of delivery and acceptance in the presence of CSL Chairman and MD Madhu S. Nair. The client appreciated the yard for its concerted efforts in delivering a quality vessel well within the contracted delivery timelines.

The 62T Bollard Pull Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs are primarily intended for Harbour Towing and Ship Assist in Indian Ports with Firefighting and Coastal Towing as secondary roles. The vessel is 33 mt long, 11.9 mtr wide and has 5.4 mt depth. It is designed in association with Robert Allan Limited, Canada. With 500 tonne gross tonnage, the vessel can accommodate a crew of up to 12.

UCSL has a healthy order book with two 70 Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs for Polestar Maritime Limited and six 3800 TDW Future Proof Dry Cargo Vessels for M/s. Wilson ASA, Norway besides deep sea fishing boats.

CSL established UCSL after taking over Tebma Shipyards through an NCLT process in September 2020 and quickly revived the yard to commence operations in August 2021.

