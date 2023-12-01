HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi Cochin Shipyard delivers the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug to Adani Group

The tug underwent extensive trials after it was launched on September 20 this year

December 01, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) delivered the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug for Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Group company.

Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) delivered the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug for Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Group company. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi-Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), delivered the first 62 T Bollard Pull Tug to Ocean Sparkle Limited of Adani Group on Thursday, November 30, in Malpe.

Adani Harbour Services and Ocean Sparkle are the largest tug operators in India with around 100 tugs. The shipyard launched the tug on September 20, after which the vessel underwent extensive speed trials and other mandatory tests before being handed over to the customer.

The 62T Bollard Pull Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs are primarily intended for Harbour Towing and Ship Assist in Indian Ports with Firefighting and Coastal Towing as secondary roles. The vessel is 33 mt long, 11.9 mtr wide and has 5.4 mt depth. 

The 62T Bollard Pull Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs are primarily intended for Harbour Towing and Ship Assist in Indian Ports with Firefighting and Coastal Towing as secondary roles. The vessel is 33 mt long, 11.9 mtr wide and has 5.4 mt depth.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 62 T Bollard Pull Tug is the first tug built in India under the Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) of the Shipping Ministry to promote the indigenous shipbuilding industry and standardise tugs in Indian ports. UCSL, in a release, said the delivery is a milestone achievement under Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives. CSL and Adani Group have also entered into an MoU to develop Green Tugs as part of the Green Tug Transition Programme initiated by Shipping Ministry.

Adani Harbour Services Limited and Ocean Sparkle Limited CEO Sanjay Kumar Kewalramani and UCSL CEO A. Harikumar signed the Protocol of delivery and acceptance in the presence of CSL Chairman and MD Madhu S. Nair. The client appreciated the yard for its concerted efforts in delivering a quality vessel well within the contracted delivery timelines.

The 62T Bollard Pull Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) tugs are primarily intended for Harbour Towing and Ship Assist in Indian Ports with Firefighting and Coastal Towing as secondary roles. The vessel is 33 mt long, 11.9 mtr wide and has 5.4 mt depth. It is designed in association with Robert Allan Limited, Canada. With 500 tonne gross tonnage, the vessel can accommodate a crew of up to 12.

UCSL has a healthy order book with two 70 Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs for Polestar Maritime Limited and six 3800 TDW Future Proof Dry Cargo Vessels for M/s. Wilson ASA, Norway besides deep sea fishing boats.

CSL established UCSL after taking over Tebma Shipyards through an NCLT process in September 2020 and quickly revived the yard to commence operations in August 2021.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.