Udupi CMC seizes 55 kg banned plastic

August 26, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - MANGALURU

Personnel from Udupi City Municipal Council seized 55 kg of banned plastic items from different shops and establishments from August 19 to 24 and collected ₹35,000 as fine. Traders were asked to use alternative products instead of banned plastic items and warned of cancellation of trade license with imposition of hefty fines if they continued to violate the rules.

The CMC has seized 425 kg of banned plastic since July and imposed ₹1.04 lakh in fine. The Municipal Commissioner and other staff participated in the rides. Everyone should follow the “reduce, reuse and recycle” principle towards plastic, the Commissioner said, and urged consumers to go for reusable steel plates and cups during functions.

LHB rake for Jamnagar Express

The Railways has decided to replace the conventional rakes of Train No. 19578/577 Jamnagar-Tirunelveli-Jamnagar bi-weekly express that runs via Mangaluru Junction Railway Station with LHB rakes. While Train No. 19578 gets the rakes from today, Train No. 19577 gets them from August 29, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation. The trains will have a revised composition of two 2-tier AC, six 3-tier AC Economy, eight second class sleeper, three general class, one pantry car and one luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Bengaluru-Mangaluru special train via Palakkad

The Railways will operate a special train on special fare between Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Mangaluru Central to cater to the extra rush owing to Onam. Train No. 06569 departs SMVTB at 4.35 p.m. on August 28 to reach Mangaluru Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06570 departs Mangaluru Central at 8.05 p.m. on August 29 to reach SMVTB 11.45 a.m. the next day. The trains halt at Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod. They will have two 2-tier AC, Seven 3-tier AC, 10 second class sleeper, two general second class, two luggage-cum-brake van and one pantry car coaches.

Home Guards recruitment

The Dakshina Kannada unit of Home Guards has invited applications to fill 100 vacant posts in the force from candidates between 19 and 45 years of age with SSLC pass. Preference will be given to male candidates with computer knowledge and driving skills. August 31 is the last date to submit applications. Details may be had from the district home guard unit, Mary Hill, Mangaluru, phone 0824-2220562, said District Commandant Muralee Mohan Choonthar in a statement.

