Udupi CMC resumes daily water supply

June 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi City Municipality has resumed daily water supply to the residents from Saturday (June 24) night, after the Baje water dam across Swarna river started filling up with rainwater from the catchment areas.

Municipal Commissioner Ramesh P. Nayak told The Hindu that the CMC decided to restore normal water supply immediately as the water level at Baje dam near Hiriyadka reached 2.64 mt level from the earlier about one metre level. The rains have brought a major relief for the civic body as well as the residents, Mr. Nayak said.

The CMC was forced to enforce water rationing once in five days to residents in its 35 wards from June 9 following massive depletion of water level at the Baje dam. Rains in the catchment area, including that in neighbouring Karkala taluk with the revival of the Monsoon caused the dried up Swarna to flow again.

Udupi taluk received 51.8 mm rain, Brahmavara, 59.5 mm, Kaup, 74.6 mm, Kundapura, 49.9 mm, Byndoor, 62.4 mm, Karkala, 47.7 mm and Hebri taluk received 44.9 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am of Saturday.

