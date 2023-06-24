ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi CMC resumes daily water supply

June 24, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi City Municipality has resumed daily water supply to the residents from Saturday, June 24. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Udupi City Municipality has resumed daily water supply to the residents from Saturday (June 24) night, after the Baje water dam across Swarna river started filling up with rainwater from the catchment areas.

Municipal Commissioner Ramesh P. Nayak told The Hindu that the CMC decided to restore normal water supply immediately as the water level at Baje dam near Hiriyadka reached 2.64 mt level from the earlier about one metre level. The rains have brought a major relief for the civic body as well as the residents, Mr. Nayak said.

The CMC was forced to enforce water rationing once in five days to residents in its 35 wards from June 9 following massive depletion of water level at the Baje dam. Rains in the catchment area, including that in neighbouring Karkala taluk with the revival of the Monsoon caused the dried up Swarna to flow again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi taluk received 51.8 mm rain, Brahmavara, 59.5 mm, Kaup, 74.6 mm, Kundapura, 49.9 mm, Byndoor, 62.4 mm, Karkala, 47.7 mm and Hebri taluk received 44.9 mm rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am of Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US