Udupi CMC resolves to name circle after Savarkar

The BJP-led Udupi City Municipal Council in its meeting on Tuesday resolved to name a circle in the heart of the city after Veer Savarkar.

The council adopted a resolution to this effect moved by Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat unanimously. The Opposition Congress did not oppose the resolution.

According to Mr. Bhat, the circle near the old Taluk Office will be named after Savarkar after inviting objections and sending the proposal to the government seeking its approval to name the circle after Savarkar. The circle in question is opposite the District Treasury Office.

The MLA said that some Hindutva organisations had demanded that the Brahmagiri Circle should be named after Savarkar. But the council had earlier unanimously resolved to name it after the former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member late Oscar Fernandes. The proposal has been sent to the government. Hence, it has been decided not to modify the decision.

Instead, the circle in front of the Treasury Office will be named after Savarkar.