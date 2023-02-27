ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi CMC presents ₹2.7 crore surplus Budget for 2023-24

February 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sumithra R. Nayak, president, Udupi City Municipal Council (second from right), presenting the Budget at the meeting of the council in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ruling BJP in Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) presented a ₹2.7 crore surplus Budget for 2023-24 in the meeting of the council on Monday.

The Budget presented by council president Sumithra R. Nayak estimated the total receipts at ₹180.45 crore while the expenditure was projected at ₹177.75 crore.

The Budget allocated ₹5.25 crore for road and drainage repair and maintenance. Additionally, ₹23 crore was allocated for upgrading tar roads as concrete roads and developing new roads.

It allocated ₹4.33 crore for streetlight repair and maintenance works, ₹9.74 crore for repairing the drinking water pipelines and their maintenance. While ₹97 lakh is allocated for laying new main water supply lines and distribution lines.

For taking up waste management and to keep the city clean, ₹10 crore has been allocated, while additional amount of ₹14.08 crore is set aside for development of other facilities for waste handling in the city wards.

Ms. Nayak said that a proposal has been sent to the State government to allocate ₹17.8 crore for taking up complete upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plant at Nittur.

