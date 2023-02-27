HamberMenu
Udupi CMC presents ₹2.7 crore surplus Budget for 2023-24

February 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sumithra R. Nayak, president, Udupi City Municipal Council (second from right), presenting the Budget at the meeting of the council in Udupi on Monday.

Sumithra R. Nayak, president, Udupi City Municipal Council (second from right), presenting the Budget at the meeting of the council in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ruling BJP in Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) presented a ₹2.7 crore surplus Budget for 2023-24 in the meeting of the council on Monday.

The Budget presented by council president Sumithra R. Nayak estimated the total receipts at ₹180.45 crore while the expenditure was projected at ₹177.75 crore.

The Budget allocated ₹5.25 crore for road and drainage repair and maintenance. Additionally, ₹23 crore was allocated for upgrading tar roads as concrete roads and developing new roads.

It allocated ₹4.33 crore for streetlight repair and maintenance works, ₹9.74 crore for repairing the drinking water pipelines and their maintenance. While ₹97 lakh is allocated for laying new main water supply lines and distribution lines.

For taking up waste management and to keep the city clean, ₹10 crore has been allocated, while additional amount of ₹14.08 crore is set aside for development of other facilities for waste handling in the city wards.

Ms. Nayak said that a proposal has been sent to the State government to allocate ₹17.8 crore for taking up complete upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plant at Nittur.

