Udupi CMC personnel seize banned plastic

Officials from the City Municipal Council conducting inspection at various shops and establishments in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a day-long drive, personnel from the Udupi City Municipal Council on Saturday conducted a search in shops and establishments across the city and seized 45 kg of banned single-use plastic items. They levied ₹10,200 fine on erring traders. Manufacturers and stockists of single-use plastic, retail shops, e-commerce companies, street vendors, commercial establishments, malls, cinemas, office complexes, educational institutions, and households are warned not to produce, stock, and use the banned items. Besides canceling the trade license, hefty fines too will be levied for violation of rules, said the Municipal Commissioner in a statement. ADVERTISEMENT

