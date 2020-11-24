Udupi CMC issues warning against plastic use or sale

The Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) has warned that stringent action, including cancellation of trade licence, will be taken if traders are found using or selling banned plastic items in the municipal limits.

Municipal Commissioner Anand C. Kallolikar in a statement said that no one, including shop owners, traders and hoteliers, could use or sell plastic bags of any thickness, non-woven bags, plastic banners and buntings, flexes, flags, plates, cups, spoons and plastic sheets. Manufacturing, supplying, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of all these items are banned across the State. If people are found using or selling the banned items, a fine of ₹ 2,000 would be imposed in the first instance followed by ₹ 3,000 fine the second time and cancellation of trade licence on the third occasion. Banned material would be confiscated on all occasions, Mr. Kallolikar warned.

The Commissioner said that the use and sale of banned plastic was found to be rampant at Visvesvaraya Daily Market, Santhekatte Market, Parkala Market, Adi Upupi APMC Market and among street vendors. If this continues, fine would directly be collected from contractors empanelled for fee collection, he said.