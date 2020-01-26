Mangaluru

Udupi CMC decides to build multistoried parking complex

The multi-storied parking complex will come up at the present KSRTC building complex in Udupi.

It is likely to come on the 61 cents of land of the present KSRTC bus stand building

With the density of two-wheelers and four-wheelers increasing in the city and the sides of major streets being used for parking affecting traffic, the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) has decided to construct a multistoried parking complex here.

The problem of parking is quite acute at City Bus Stand, Service Bus Stand, KSRTC Bus Stand, and Kavi Muddanna Road areas. So much so that even areas marked for parking by the side of widened roads are full. This has led to haphazard parking in many places.

To deal with this, the Udupi CMC has written to the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, Mysuru Division, to check the stability of the one storey building belonging to the CMC where the KSRTC bus stand is located here. The CMC had constructed this building on 61 cents of land in the heart of the city about 15 years ago. It houses the bus stand and some shops on the ground floor and more shops on the first floor. The bus stand will shortly be moved to its own new building at Bannanje here.

The CMC wants to construct the new multistoried parking complex on this 61 cents of land. The existing building would have to be demolished and a new building would have to be constructed. “The shops will be accommodated on the ground floor of the proposed new multistoried parking complex. We hope to make provisions for the parking of about 300 vehicles – both two and four wheelers. This construction of the new complex may cost about ₹40 crore,” Anand Kallolikar, municipal commissioner, told The Hindu.

The Chief Engineer, PWD, is expected to come here in about a fortnight. After getting the stability certificate of the existing building, the municipality will go ahead with the next phase of plan. The multistoried parking complex is expected to solve not just the parking problem but also facilitate smooth movement of vehicles in the area.

