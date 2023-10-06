HamberMenu
Udupi City Municipal Council revises drinking water charges with effect from November 1

October 06, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi City Municipal Council on Friday announced an upward revision of drinking water rates with effect from November 1, saying the rates were not revised in the last 12 years.

Input costs, including power and maintenance, have substantially increased during the period thereby forcing the revision, Municipal Commissioner Rayappa said in a statement. The rates were supposed to be revised once in three years, he added.

Accordingly, domestic drinking water rates were revised from ₹7 to ₹11 per kilolitre up to 8 KL, from ₹9 to ₹15 up to 15 KL, from ₹11 to ₹20 up to 20 KL, and to ₹30 per KL if water consumption was more than 20 KL.

For non-domestic consumers, the rates are revised from ₹14 per KL to ₹25, from ₹18 to ₹35 up to 15 KL, and from ₹22 to ₹50 if water consumption was more than 15 KL.

Commercial/ industrial consumers would pay ₹50 per KL up to 8 KL consumption instead of ₹36, ₹60 per KL up to 15 KL consumption instead of ₹44 earlier, and ₹70 per KL for consumption beyond 15 KL instead of the earlier ₹52 per KL.

The Commissioner further said the CMC would levy ₹88 for domestic connections, ₹200 for non-domestic, and ₹400 for industrial/ commercial connections as fixed charges.

