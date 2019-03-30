Udupi-Chikkamagaluru segment: Two candidates withdraw nomination papers

As many as 12 candidates are in the fray for the elections for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary constituency after two candidates withdrew their nomination papers on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers here on Friday.

They are Ganapati Shettigar and Sudhir Kanchan. With this, the stage is set for the 12 candidates to try their luck in the polls.

Of the 12 candidates, eight candidates are from political parties, while the remaining four are Independents.

The candidates from the political parties in the fray are: P Parameshwara from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Pramod Madhwaraj from the Janata Dal (Secular), Shobha Karandlaje from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), P. Gautam Prabhu from the Shiv Sena, M.K. Dayananda from the Proutist Sarva Samaj, Vijay Kumar from the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Red Star, Suresh Kundar from the Uttama Prajakiya Party, and Shekhar Havanje from the Republican Party of India (Karnataka).

The four Independents are: Abdul Rehman, Amrit Shenoy P., M.K. Ganesh and K.C. Prakash.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, said that after the two candidates withdrew their nomination papers, a meeting was held with the candidates in the fray and their election agents and the symbols had been allotted to them.