Udupi-Chikkamagaluru LS constituency: BJP polled more votes in 2023 Assembly elections though Congress won 4 of 8 segments

April 21, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

Although the Congress had won four Assembly segments in the Chikkamagaluru district forming part of the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in terms of the number of votes secured.

This is due to the small margins of victory of the Congress candidates in three segments of Chikkamagaluru district and the bigger victory margins of the BJP candidates in the four Assembly segments of Udupi district. The BJP in all had secured 5,96,264 votes in the eight Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency while the Congress had secured 5,23,306 votes.

If the votes secured by candidates of the Janata Dal (Secular), which is now an ally of the BJP, in four segments, Chikkamagaluru (1,763), Mudigere (26,038), Sringeri (19,417) and Kundapura (1,053), were added to the BJP tally, its total votes secured becomes 6,44,495.

In Tarikere Assembly segment, the BJP rebel who contested as an Independent candidate had polled 35,468 votes while the winning Congress candidate had got 63,086 votes and the BJP official candidate had polled 50,955 votes. Thus, the BJP’s total votes in the constituency becomes 6,79,963 votes.

The BJP candidates had lost to the Congress with very thin margins in Sringeri (201 votes) and Mudigere (722 votes), where the JD (S) candidates had polled substantial number of votes.

Incumbent Shobha Karandlaje of the BJP polled 7,17,482 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as against 3,68,932 votes secured by Pramod Madhwaraj under the JD(S) symbol. The Congress had left Udpi-Chikkamagaluru to the JD(S), then its ally while allowing its member Mr. Madhwaraj to contest under the JD(S) symbol. Had Mr. Madhwaraj contested under the Congress symbol, the Congress could have secured more votes, believe political observers.

May not be a repetition

Observers, however, feel that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections might not repeat either the 2019 Lok Sabha or the 2023 Assembly elections as both the Congress and the BJP have fielded heavyweights.

While Bunts are in good numbers in the Udupi district and their counterparts, the Vokkaligas dominate in the Chikkamagaluru district, they do not blindly vote on caste basis. They are known to vote for the right candidate. Though Dinesh Hegde Molahalli of the Congress was a Bunt, he polled 60,868 votes in the Kundapur Assembly segment dominated by Bunts. At the same time, A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, a Brahmin, won the seat by polling 1,02,424 votes, observers say.

While the Congress candidate K. Jayaprakash Hegde is a Bunt, the BJP candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary is a Billava and both maintain a clean image. None have sought votes on caste grounds, at least on the record.

Observers feel that whoever wins this time, the victory margin would be very thin.

