Udupi buses to run for free from May 25 to 30

Private city bus operators will operate their buses free of cost for a week on seven routes from May 25 to 30.

Raghupati Bhat, MLA, told presspersons here on Saturday that the free service will be sponsored by the Kadiyali Sarvajanika Ganeshotsava Samiti and the Asare Charitable Trust. Safety measures including maintaining social distance and sanitisation of the buses will be taken up.

It will be a limited service. As many as 12 buses will play on seven routes, including Brahmavar. “The aim of the free service is to generate confidence among the people to take up bus travel,” he said. The buses will be available on the following routes: Hoode-Thottam-Malpe-Udupi-Manipal-Parkala; Hoode-Kemmannu-Santhekatte-Cherkady-Pethri-Brahmavar; Sampige Nagar-Kadekar-Ambalpady-Udupi-Manipal-Parkala; Alevoor-

Korangrapady- Udupi-Manipal-

Rajatadri-Udupi-Diana-Alevoor; Pragati Nagar-Manipal-Udupi-Kalsank-Gundibail-Doddanagudde-Perampalli Church; Malpe-Gardimajalu-Santhekatte-Udupi; Kalathur-Santhekatte-Cherkady-Pethri-Brahmavar.

Kuilady Suresh Nayak, president of City Bus Operators’ Association, said that the association will be introducing a ‘Chalo Card’ on an experimental basis to promote cashless travel for passengers from June 1. The cards will be given for free to passengers in the buses.

The passengers will have to touch the card to a machine installed on the buses. The conductor will then give them a printed ticket. The cards can be recharged online or through recharge centres, which will be started in different parts of the city soon, he said. “If there is good response from people, we will increase the number of buses from June 1,” Mr. Nayak added.

