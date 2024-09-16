Udupi BJP MLAs, MP threaten to launch dharna in front of CM’s residence

The five BJP MLAs of Udupi district and Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, alleged on Monday, September 16, that the State government is ignoring the district in development front.

If the government continued the apathy without fulfilling the demands within the next 10 days, the MLAs and the MP would stage a dharna in front of the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, they threatened. If the government does not respond even then, a people’s movement will be launched against the government in the district, they said.

Addressing a joint press conference in Udupi, V. Sunil Kumar, former Minister and Karkala MLA, said that the district administration had put the damages to properties due to the recent natural calamities at ₹240 crore. But the government has not released even a rupee as a relief. In addition, the government led by Congress did not announce any new project for the district in its two annual Budgets. It is because all the five MLAs of the district are from the BJP. “Is it not sidelining the district?” he asked.

Alleging that the government has gone bankrupt, Mr. Kumar said that the government is frequently transferring taluk-level officials without valid reasons. District-level officials are not cooperating with MLAs in administration.

He said that the government has not released any funds to take up pothole-filling works. Hence, the rural roads are in pathetic condition.

“As a first step, we will stage a protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence. If the government fails to respond, as a second step we will launch a people’s movement against the government,” Mr. Kumar said.

The former Minister said that the State government has planned to cancel 11 lakh BPL cards in the State. Of that, 40,000 cards are in Udupi district.

As the government has not been able to reach out its guarantee schemes to all, it has now proposed to cancel the BPL cards, he alleged adding that it is a move to deceive people. The BJP will launch Assembly-wise agitation against it, he said.

The MLA alleged that the district administration and Police Department are making unilateral decisions. The government is not adhering to the spirit and principles of democracy.

MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kodgi and Gururaja Ghantiholi were present.