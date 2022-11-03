Udupi BJP gearing up for CM’s programmes on November 7

While Jana Sankalpa Samavesha is scheduled at Kaup at 10.30 a.m. on that day, a meet of beneficiaries is being organised at Mullikatte at 4 p.m.

Udupi district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak on Thursday said that the party is gearing up for two major events of Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on November 7 in the district.

The Jana Sankalpa Samavesha scheduled at 10.30 a.m. near Kaup bus stand is expected to witness over 20,000 people, including beneficiaries of various government schemes. At the Beneficiaries Meet in Mullikatte in Byndoor Assembly Constituency at 4 p.m., the Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,318 crore, inaugurate some completed projects and address beneficiaries of government schemes. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will attend both the programmes, he said.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Nayak said that Mr. Bommai will also attend “Hiriya Patrakartara Shathamanotsava Samsmarane” organised by Kannada daily, Udayavani, at the MGM College in Udupi after the Kaup programme.

With Mr. Bommai visiting the district, the party will demand the formation of a milk producers union for Udupi district by carving it out of Dakshina Kannada Milk Union Limited. The district BJP will also urge the Chief Minister to establish a university for the district to manage and regulate the affairs of a good number of colleges.

Mr. Nayak also said that several people from different political parties, who have adopted BJP’s principles, are likely to join the party during the Jana Sankalpa Samavesha. Those who have already joined are not discriminated against, while the new ones will be admitted to further consolidate the party.

A special executive committee meeting of the district BJP, to be attended by Ministers Shobha Karandlaje, S. Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojari and V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs and leaders will be held in Manipal on November 5 to fine tune the Chief Minister’s programmes.

District BJP vice-president Suprasad Shetty, spokesperson K. Raghavendra Kini, co-spokesperson A. Shiva Kumar, secretary Guruprasad Shetty and others were present.