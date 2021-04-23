Udupi Bar Association hosts lunch on court premises

Not more than 50 attended the programme, says association president Divakar Shetty

The Udupi Bar Association on Friday hosted a lunch for advocates and court staff on the District Court premises wherein hundreds reportedly participated amid the government enforcing COVID-19 protocol.

Eyewitnesses said that nearly 500 people had lunch during the event to mark the annual lunch before closure of Civil Courts for the summer holidays; also to celebrate the marriage of advocate Vishwanath Shetty and to extend farewell to a few judicial officers who have been transferred.

Udupi Bar Association president Divakar M. Shetty, however, denied having organised a mega lunch. He told The Hindu that it was an annual convention among all bar associations to extend lunch on the eve of the summer holidays. Not more than 50 people participated in the programme as everyone dreaded the pandemic, he said.

Municipal Commissioner of Udupi Municipality Uday Shetty said that on receiving information, he immediately sent a team of officials to the spot at around 1.30 p.m. as he was busy enforcing COVID-19 guidelines at Malpe. Officials reported to him that there were very few people and they had, in fact, stopped the programme. When he personally visited the court complex at around 3.30 p.m., there was nothing happening there, Mr. Shetty said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha told The Hindu that he was awaiting response from the Municipal Commissioner to the show-cause notice issued to him. “I have appointed 18 nodal officers to oversee COVID-19 guidelines across the district and the Municipal Commissioner is one among them. Upon his response, I would take further action,” he said. Asked whether photographic and video evidence were not enough to initiate immediate action, Mr. Jagadeesha said that they were not clear.

Mr. Vishwanath Shetty [advocate] too denied he alone had organised the lunch and reiterated what the Bar Association president said.