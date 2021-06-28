Udupi admn. told to seek ₹100 crore from Centre to prevent sea erosion

MANGALURU

28 June 2021 19:41 IST

Home Minister and in-charge of Udupi district Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asked the district administration to prepare a proposal to seek ₹100 crore as special compensation from the Union government to address sea erosion issues.

Speaking at a review meeting in Udupi, the Minister said that Cyclone Tauktae and other factors have resulted in 9,115 m of coastal area eroding causing more than ₹90 crore loss. A special compensation will have to be sought to take up a project to prevent sea erosion permanently.

The Home Minister said that a full-fledged team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be sanctioned for the district.

The Minister said that the government will take up a programme “Vatsalya” to conduct a comprehensive health check for 2.40 lakh children in the district. The initiative is to prevent the third wave, if any, of COVID-19. The administration should complete the health check before August 15.

After conducting the health check, malnourished children should be given nutrition kits and free medicine. Those who required treatment should be treated at the government health facilities. If some treatment facilities are not available in government hospitals, such children should be admitted to private hospitals and their treatment cost should be borne under Ayushman scheme.

The government will make necessary amendments in the guidelines of Ayushman scheme to enable all children to avail themselves of free treatment at private hospitals under the scheme, he said.

The Minister said that the Health Department should ensure that 2.5 lakh persons are vaccinated every month and that all eligible persons should be vaccinated in the next four months.