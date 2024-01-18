GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi administration to organise Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha for a month from January 26

District in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar to flag off the tableau of the jatha during the Republic Day celebrations at the Ajjarkad Mahatma Gandhi Stadium

January 18, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Udupi District Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Thursday, January 18, said the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha programme to create awareness about the Constitution will be organised in the district from January 26 to February 26.

Chairing a preliminary meeting about the jatha at the district office complex, Rajatadri in Manipal, Ms. Vidyakumari said district in-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will flag off the tableau of the jatha during the Republic Day celebrations at the Ajjarkad Mahatma Gandhi Stadium on January 26. The jatha will move in every gram panchayat and urban local body jurisdiction during the one month period.

Awareness programmes will be organised at the gram panchayat level where talks will be delivered on the Constitution. Cultural competitions, including essay writing, drawing, and elocution competitions, will be organised by panchayats, which also will give prizes to winners, the DC said.

Performing cultural troupes will be part of the tableau, she said adding the tableau will depict the concept of the Constitution as envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, his bust, information about prominent personalities of the region, literature, art, culture and five government schemes.

Ms. Vidyakumari directed Tahsildars to monitor arrangements for the jatha while appointing panchayat development officers as nodal officers for the programme.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G.S. Mamatha Devi, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Raju Mogaveera and others were present.

