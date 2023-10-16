Udupi administration bans entry of people into beaches, sea till Oct. 20 following cyclone alert

October 16, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi District Disaster Management Authority on Monday prohibited entry to beaches and venturing into the sea by people till October 20 in view of the prevailing cyclonic circulation in the Southeast Arabian Sea.

Deputy Commissioner and Authority Chairperson K. Vidyakumari in her order said sea waves are likely to become rough due to the low pressure as per the intimation from the India Meteorological Department with wind speeds reaching 55 kmph. Therefore, general public, tourists, fishermen and children should not venture into the sea. Moving closer to the sea and playing on beaches too is prohibited, she said.

The IMD has warned of scattered to widespread rains across coastal, Malnad and south interior Karnataka till Wednesday following the formation of low pressure in the Arabian Sea. It said a cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea around Tuesday.

The low pressure is likely to move west-northwestwards (away from India) and intensify further during subsequent 48 hours. It may intensify as a Cyclonic Storm and is likely to hit the Oman coast by around October 24.

Stay alert, says NMPA

The New Mangalore Port Authority has cautioned all its stakeholders, including vessel masters and vessel agents to stay alert in view of the prevailing weather condition. All vessels in the anchorage, berths etc., should be properly secured and moored and their engines be kept in standby position, said Port’s Deputy Conservator in a notification.

