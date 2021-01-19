UAHS told to conduct research on ‘Kaarla Kaje’ rice

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil on Monday instructed the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, to conduct research on “Kaarla Kaje” brand of boiled rice to enable it to get government certification.

Addressing a gathering after releasing to the market the particular variety of rice marketed by Parampara Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. at Karkala, the Minister asked Vice-Chancellor, UAHS, M.K. Naik, to carry out research.

If the variety gets certification, it can be included in the list of crops eligible for receiving minimum support price. In addition, the Agriculture Department can distribute its seeds at subsidised rates, the Minister said.

Appreciating the effort to brand a local variety of rice, the Minister said that branding enhances value. There should be effective marketing of the produce for good returns, he said.

He asked farmers to opt for organic farming by slowly reducing application of chemicals in farming. Two farmers in Haveri have proved that organic farming too is profitable as farming done using chemical fertilizers and chemical applications.

Earlier, Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar requested the Minister to conduct research on the rice variety to build the brand further.

Mr. Naik said that the university will carry out DNA fingerprinting of the variety and check for possibilities of out-crossing due to pollination or other factors that gives it a unique identity. This will help in the scientific registration of this variety of rice, he said.

Citing data from Indian Institute of Rice Research, Mr. Naik said that the moisture content, ash, fat, fibre, sugar, iron and protein content in the Kaje rice is markedly ahead compared to white rice.