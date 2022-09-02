U T Khader tests positive for COVID-19, backs out of Modi event in Mangaluru

The government had made it mandatory for all MLAs sitting with PM Modi on the stage at the Mangaluru programme to undergo RT-PCR test

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 02, 2022 13:43 IST

Mangaluru MLA U T Khader. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress in Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader tested positive for COVID-19 on September 2.

After his results came, Mr. Khader cancelled all his programmes scheduled for the next three days and went into quarantine. He will not be participating in the official programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mangaluru on Friday.

The government had made it mandatory for all MLAs and other elected representatives sitting with the Prime Minister on the stage at the Mangaluru programme to undergo RT-PCR test. Mr. Khader had undergone the test on the night of September 1 and his reports returned positive today.

