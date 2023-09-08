September 08, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader is working to make the constituency and Ullal taluk future-ready by augmenting the infrastructure keeping in mind requirements for the next three decades.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on September 8, Mr. Khader said the power infrastructure will be upgraded with creation of a Mescom sub-division at Thokkottu, along with a 110 kV upgraded sub-station, another 110 kV upgraded sub-station at Assaigoli (Konaje), and another 33 kV one at Kotekar. Mescom section offices will be established at Kotekar, Assaigoli (sub-division office), Kinya and Harekala.

The augmented infrastructure and the administrative set-up should help ensure sufficient power supply in his constituency for the next 30 years, Mr. Khader said.

Arrangements are being made to provide round-the-clock drinking water by constructing overhead water tanks at the rate of one for every 300-400 houses across the constituency. The jackwell at Thumbe vented dam across Netravathi is equipped to draw the required quantity of water for the purpose.

Proposals were sent to the government to construct bridges across Netravathi between Sajipa and Thumbe to shorten the distance between Sajipa and surrounding areas and Mangaluru, and between Bolara and Kotepura in Ullal. The Bolara-Kotepura bridge will substantially reduce the traffic volume on NH 66 and the existing twin Netravathi bridges, he said.

The newly-constructed Harekala-Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge will be used as a balancing reservoir to meet emergency water requirements of the district even as the backwaters continue to recharge the groundwater in the surrounding areas. A hanging bridge is proposed to connect Pavoor-Uliya kudru on Netravathi river with Adyar.

Regarding intensified sea erosion between Ullal and Batpady, Mr. Khader said the government is getting a study done by an expert committee to take suitable measures for preventing erosion. The earlier ADB-funded seashore protection works are effective to some extent, he said adding focus will be on the Batpady stretch.

While he ensures adequate infrastructure, he appealed to people to maintain peace in the constituency. Leaders of different communities should ensure their people lead a peaceful life, thereby deriving complete benefits of the development work.

