HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U. T. Khader getting Mangaluru (Ullal) Assembly constituency future-ready for next three decades

Impetus being given to upgrade power, road and drinking water infrastructure across the constituency

September 08, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader who is serving as Speakar of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

A file photo of Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader who is serving as Speakar of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader is working to make the constituency and Ullal taluk future-ready by augmenting the infrastructure keeping in mind requirements for the next three decades.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on September 8, Mr. Khader said the power infrastructure will be upgraded with creation of a Mescom sub-division at Thokkottu, along with a 110 kV upgraded sub-station, another 110 kV upgraded sub-station at Assaigoli (Konaje), and another 33 kV one at Kotekar. Mescom section offices will be established at Kotekar, Assaigoli (sub-division office), Kinya and Harekala.

Speaker U.T. Khader visited Sri Krishna mutt on the night of September 6 for a darshan of Lord Krishna during janmasthami celebrations. 

Speaker U.T. Khader visited Sri Krishna mutt on the night of September 6 for a darshan of Lord Krishna during janmasthami celebrations.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The augmented infrastructure and the administrative set-up should help ensure sufficient power supply in his constituency for the next 30 years, Mr. Khader said.

Arrangements are being made to provide round-the-clock drinking water by constructing overhead water tanks at the rate of one for every 300-400 houses across the constituency. The jackwell at Thumbe vented dam across Netravathi is equipped to draw the required quantity of water for the purpose.

Proposals were sent to the government to construct bridges across Netravathi between Sajipa and Thumbe to shorten the distance between Sajipa and surrounding areas and Mangaluru, and between Bolara and Kotepura in Ullal. The Bolara-Kotepura bridge will substantially reduce the traffic volume on NH 66 and the existing twin Netravathi bridges, he said.

The newly-constructed Harekala-Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge will be used as a balancing reservoir to meet emergency water requirements of the district even as the backwaters continue to recharge the groundwater in the surrounding areas. A hanging bridge is proposed to connect Pavoor-Uliya kudru on Netravathi river with Adyar.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader said a feasibility study is under way for construction of a bridge across Netravathi river between Bolara in the city (foreground) and Kotepura in Ullal (the other bank), on September 8, 2023.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru (Ullal) MLA U.T. Khader said a feasibility study is under way for construction of a bridge across Netravathi river between Bolara in the city (foreground) and Kotepura in Ullal (the other bank), on September 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Regarding intensified sea erosion between Ullal and Batpady, Mr. Khader said the government is getting a study done by an expert committee to take suitable measures for preventing erosion. The earlier ADB-funded seashore protection works are effective to some extent, he said adding focus will be on the Batpady stretch.

While he ensures adequate infrastructure, he appealed to people to maintain peace in the constituency. Leaders of different communities should ensure their people lead a peaceful life, thereby deriving complete benefits of the development work.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.