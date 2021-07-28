Two-yr-old boy washed away in Byndoor

MANGALURU

28 July 2021 01:36 IST

A two-year-old boy, Sarvada, was drowned in a stream in Uppunda village of Udupi district on Monday evening.

The Byndoor Police said that the mother of Sarvada put him to sleep at around 3 p.m. and went out.

The boy woke up soon after and walked down to the Yadamavinahole stream.

The boy slipped and was washed away in the stream.

Around evening, local swimmers retrieved the body, the police said.