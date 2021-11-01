Two-year-old girl sexually assaulted

MANGALURU

One person has been arrested

A two-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer employed to clean fish at Hoigebazar. The accused, Chandan, was arrested on November 1.

The parents, who hail from Bihar, stay in a shed behind the campus of College of Fisheries in Hoigebazar.

On October 31, the child and their other daughter were in the shed when they left for work in the morning. When they returned in the evening, their younger daughter was missing. On searching the area, residents found the child in a tank filled with salt water in which fish is kept after cleaning.

The child was taken to a local government health facility from where the family was referred to the Government Wenlock Hospital's Regional Advanced Paediatric Care Centre. Following an examination on November 1, doctors found that the child has been sexually assaulted. On being informed, women police personnel went to Hoigebazar. They found evidence of the involvement of Chandan, also a native of Bihar, and arrested him under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar visited the hospital. Police are seeking an explanation from the employer of the labourers about the lack of facilities for child care at the workplace.