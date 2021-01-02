Two writing New Year greetings on road die after being hit by car

Two youngsters who were reportedly writing “Happy New Year” on a highway on Thursday night died after being hit by a car in Karkala Town Police limits in Udupi district. The police gave the names of the deceased as Sharan (26) and Siddu (25), residents of Miyar and natives of Muddebihal in Vijayapura district. Two others, Tausif and Basavaraj, who too were injured, are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to a complaint by Manjunatha Goudar, the victims who were writing New Year greetings on the road (NH 169) at Kajarbail in Miyar rushed to the road flanks on watching the approaching car. However, the car, which was said to be driven in a rash manner, hit the four who were standing on the roadside. While Sharanu was declared brought dead at the hospital, Siddu died of injuries later. Karkala Town Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

In another incident, a two-wheeler rider died on the spot after being hit by a car in Nadsal village, Kaup taliuk, on Thursday evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as Ashchil Samson Sones who was injured on the head after being hit by the car being driven by Sandeep Kamath. Padubidri Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.