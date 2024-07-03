ADVERTISEMENT

Two workers trapped as earth caves in at construction site in Mangaluru

Published - July 03, 2024 02:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The incident occurred at Balmatta in the heart of the city where a multi-story building is coming up

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers are feared trapped in debris after earth from the retaining wall of a construction site caved in on July 3, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Two workers are feared trapped in debris after earth from the retaining wall of a construction site caved in on July 3, in Mangaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Balmatta in the heart of the city where a multi-story building is coming up.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and were busy in rescue operations. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan visited the spot.

Mangaluru has been receiving rainfall, as part of the monsoon, in the past few days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US