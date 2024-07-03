Two workers are feared trapped in debris after earth from the retaining wall of a construction site caved in on July 3, in Mangaluru.

The incident occurred at Balmatta in the heart of the city where a multi-story building is coming up.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and were busy in rescue operations. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan visited the spot.

Mangaluru has been receiving rainfall, as part of the monsoon, in the past few days.

