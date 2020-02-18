Mangaluru

Two women killed as autorickshaw overturns in Indabettu village

The autorickshaw that lost control and overturned at Padumbila in Indabettu village of Belthangady taluk on Monday.

One of the them died on the spot and the other on the way to hospital

Two women died after an autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Indabettu village of Belthangady taluk on Monday.

The Belthangady Traffic Police gave the names of deceased as Hajirabi (55) and Sajidabi (56).

The police said that the two deceased women and Mumtaz (30) and Shainaz (29), who were injured, were returning in the autorickshaw after attending a function.

The autorickshaw driver Naveed reportedly lost control over the vehicle and it overturned.

One of the women died on the spot and the other died while being taken to a nearby hospital.

Mumtaz and Shainaz were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. Naveed, who also suffered injury, was treated at the Belthangady Government Hospital.

